SPOKANE — Mark Few said it in November when Gonzaga was experiencing some turbulence. GU's head coach said it again Wednesday with the Zags enjoying a smoother ride after a six-game winning streak.
The 10th-ranked Zags dive into West Coast Conference play Saturday against Pepperdine, two days after the openers for the rest of the conference. It's become an annual exercise for Few to defend the conference, which has made noticeable strides over the past decade with more NCAA Tournament participants and improved nonconference schedules.
Following the first day of the PK85 when Portland, picked fifth in the WCC coaches' preseason poll, nearly upset No. 1 North Carolina, Few noted, "hopefully that wakes up a lot of people" who believe GU coasts through the conference every year.
Following Wednesday's blowout over Eastern Oregon, Few suggested the WCC "looks like it's going to be really difficult sledding.
"If we don't play really well in each game, we'll get beat. We don't have the luxury maybe of years' past where we could just cruise. That's a reflection of on us this year and who we are, and a lot of these teams have gotten older through the transfer portal and added some things."
Seven weeks of nonconference play haven't changed the fact that Gonzaga (11-3) remains the heavy favorite, even with three losses, including lopsided defeats to Purdue and Texas. Or that Saint Mary's remains Gonzaga's biggest concern, as it's been for most of the past two decades.
The methodical, experienced Gaels are 10th nationally in scoring defense (57.4 points). Freshman guard Aidan Mahaney paces the team in scoring at 13.6 points despite ranking fifth in minutes played. He's one of three starters hitting at least 40% behind the 3-point line.
After GU and SMC, it's anybody's guess. Santa Clara, sixth in the preseason poll, and Loyola Marymount, ninth in the poll, have been impressive .
Santa Clara lost NBA lottery pick Jalen Williams but brought in Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard averaging 18.3 points and 8.7 rebounds. LMU was just 3-12 in conference last season, but point guard Cam Shelton has more than doubled his scoring (18.9 points) and rebounding (5.9) averages from a year ago.
Six WCC teams have double-digit wins. Pacific (7-8 prior to Thursday's game vs. BYU) is the only team below .500, but six of its losses are by six points or less.
BYU, which will join the Big 12 next season, has rebounded from a slow start with five straight wins and there's optimism guard Spencer Johnson (11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds) could be back in the lineup as early as this week.
San Francisco won its first six before dropping four of its next seven. The Dons rebounded with a 97-60 rout over No. 25 Arizona State. Senior guards Khalil Shabazz and Washington State transfer Tyrell Roberts have combined for 69 3-pointers and average 29.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists.
