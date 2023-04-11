YAKIMA — Wenatchee beat Eisenhower by healthy margins last year and though the Panthers were on a 3-game winning streak, the Cadets found a way to edge Wenatchee by a single run and win, 7-6.

“It was a slow start in the box for us,” said Wenatchee head coach Josh Ervin. “Eisenhower kept chipping away.”



