YAKIMA — Wenatchee beat Eisenhower by healthy margins last year and though the Panthers were on a 3-game winning streak, the Cadets found a way to edge Wenatchee by a single run and win, 7-6.
“It was a slow start in the box for us,” said Wenatchee head coach Josh Ervin. “Eisenhower kept chipping away.”
Ike, however, wasn’t always in the lead. The Cadets scored an early run in the first inning but the Panthers’ three runs in the third pulled the lead away. Ike edged closer with another run in the fourth and three in the fifth to match Wenatchee’s. The Panthers held a thin, 6-5, lead.
But as Wenatchee’s errors climbed, many of which occurred while base running, Ike took full advantage and scored the final two game-winning runs in the sixth inning.
“At the end of the day,” Ervin said. “We didn’t play well enough to win.”
Evan Smith led Wenatchee with three RBIs, a double, and went 2-for-4. James Butler had two RBIs and went 1-for-3. Connor Christensen went 2-for-3 and Joe Schuyleman finished with six hits and five runs.
Wenatchee is now 4-6.
Wenatchee hosts Eisenhower for a doubleheader on Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
