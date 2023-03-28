EAST WENATCHEE — Eisenhower can be a tough soccer team. Eastmont won and lost a game against the Cadets last year and this year proved that little had changed.

It was a scoreless game until the 60th minute when a Cadet crossed a ball into the box and was headed past the keeper 1-0. That score held out until the final whistle.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?