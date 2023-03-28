EAST WENATCHEE — Eisenhower can be a tough soccer team. Eastmont won and lost a game against the Cadets last year and this year proved that little had changed.
It was a scoreless game until the 60th minute when a Cadet crossed a ball into the box and was headed past the keeper 1-0. That score held out until the final whistle.
Eastmont put around 20 shots on or around the goal. Ike’s keeper came up with a few clutch saves to maintain a clean sheet. This meant the Wildcats held a fair amount of the possession but they got away from what they’re good at.
“Credit to Ike and their keeper. We tried to play on the ground but got frustrated,” said Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado. “We started playing more direct.”
The Wildcat skillset thrives on ball movement, keeping the ball on the ground, foot to foot, occasionally, impatience wins out.
“That's our strength,” Hurtado said. “We created opportunities and played well enough but it’ll be challenging to stay at the top of the Big Nine. We can learn from today’s loss. We’ll keep working.”
Eastmont now has a 3-3-1 record. Eisenhower is 2-1-2.
