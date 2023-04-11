WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and Eisenhower typically suffer close games against one another out on the soccer pitch and Tuesday night was no different.
Despite dominating possession, shots on goal, and limiting the Cadets to only a few brief looks at the goal, Wenatchee was edged by Ike 2-1.
“To play as well as we did to get that result leaves a bitter taste,” said Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson said. “But that's soccer.”
The game was a defensive stalemate that kept the game nil-nil at halftime. A couple of defensive breakdowns in the second half finally changed that.
Ike relies on the counterattack. After a defensive stop, a quick transition is their usual course of action that patiently waits for and capitalizes on mistakes. That is what put them on the scoreboard in the 45th minute. A lapse of judgment gave Ike, essentially, an open-netter 1-0.
Wenatchee responded with the equalizer 10 minutes later when Koren Collier buried the ball in the net inside 18 yards 1-1.
But in the 70th minute, the Panthers struggled to clear the ball and it found an open Cadet who slotted home the game-winner 2-1.
“The ball got stuck under our feet and bounced right for them,” Tronson said.
Ike’s keeper kept them in the game, coming up with four or five clutch saves that would have been instant goals for Wenatchee. The Panthers created plenty of offensive opportunities. If the shots weren’t blocked by the keeper the 10-plus corner kicks were sent high or wide of the goal.
“Ike played solid defense,” Tronson said. “But we created enough chances to run away with it.”
The result wasn’t ideal. Wenatchee suffered a recent 4-3 loss in penalty kicks to Moses Lake last Friday but it is a testament to how competitive the Big Nine is. A few teams share the same 4-2 record. The best in the league.
“We’ll see how we regroup,” Tronson said. “It’s going to get interesting.”
