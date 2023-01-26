NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) has been so focused on preparation for the NFC title game, 

 Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts arrived at his press conference Wednesday afternoon in his usual stoic fashion. Hurts had spent the morning attending meetings as the Eagles prepared to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday.

The 24-year-old quarterback was apparently so deep into his preparations that he wasn't aware he had been named a finalist for the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award.



