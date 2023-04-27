TUKWILA — Instead of a guaranteed start in a U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday, Danny Leyva is in Colorado vying to be a consistent Major League Soccer first-choice starter.

The Sounders loaned Leyva to the Rapids for the remainder of the 2023 season, the club announced Tuesday. The rare deal — which was completed near the close of the primary transfer window Monday — retains Seattle's control over Leyva's long-term future in addition to netting in exchange $92,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and the Rapids' third-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.



