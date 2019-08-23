CASHMERE — Life moves on for Cashmere football and basketball as both teams are now faced with the challenge of replacing Mason Landdeck, who officially enrolled at Zillah Wednesday afternoon after weeks of speculation following a twitter post he shared of himself in a Zillah basketball jersey.
This will be Landdeck’s third school in as many years.
After attending Kittitas his freshman year he transferred to Cashmere and played wide receiver and safety for the Bulldogs last fall, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (783) and touchdowns (12). His true talent, however, lies on the basketball court, where he was instrumental in helping Cashmere reach the 1A state playoffs, led the CTL in points per game (31) and was named league MVP.
“His energy and enthusiasm will for sure be missed on the court and (I) wish him well in his future endeavors,” Cashmere junior Hannah Tyler said via text Friday.
The move came as a total surprise to both coaching staffs, who were unaware of the move until Landdeck made the announcement on social media Wednesday.
“Mason didn’t do much in terms of spring or summer football with us, but he was doing a lot of AAU basketball and was on that type of circuit,” Cashmere head football coach Bryan Bremer said after Friday’s practice. “I found out with the rest of the community when he posted it on social media, but he did text me shortly after. We wish him the best moving forward.”
The World reached out to head basketball coach Levi Heyen for comment, but he declined.
Without Landdeck, Bremer is hoping a trio of pass catchers (Brooks Elliott, Nate Phillips and Dominic Harrington) will pick up the slack.
“Nate played a lot of snaps on the other side of Mason last year and Dominic was a good player for us late in the season, but we really want to move Brooks around and get him different matchups. He caught 30 balls for us last year and had almost 1,000 all-purpose yards.”
Fortunately, the Bulldogs will maintain continuity at the quarterback slot with Sam Phillips returning for his junior season and second under Bremer. Phillips shined in Bremers spread attack and led the Bulldogs to a (6-4) record last season.
Bremer expects a similar, if not better, type performance from his team this year.
“Cashmere is known for its blue-collar workers, and that’s exactly the type of kids we have,” Bremer said. “They don’t care about the time, weather or amount of practices we have in a day, they just want to compete. I’m just excited to be around them and we’re pretty optimistic about this year.”
Bremer still has two weeks to get the boys ready before they kick off against Ephrata at home on Friday, September 6.