TUKWILA — Raul Ruidiaz has had spotty participation in training since the Sounders returned from Morocco, but coach Brian Schmetzer expects his star striker to be available to play Saturday.

Ruidiaz played 90 minutes in Seattle's maiden FIFA men's Club World Cup match Feb. 4 in Tangier, Morocco. The Peruvian international recorded two shots at goal in the 1-0 loss to Egyptian titan Al Ahly.



