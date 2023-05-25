TUKWILA — Raul Ruidiaz slipped on the red jersey for reserve players and joined the Sounders in full-length field training Wednesday.

The session marked the end of his five-week absence due to a right hamstring strain. But Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer paused when asked if the return to full training means Ruidiaz will be available to play Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.



