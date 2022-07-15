IOC reinstates Jim Thorpe's Olympic record

Perhaps the greatest Olympian, Jim Thorpe, is back on top.
The International Olympic Committee has corrected the record books to reflect Thorpe's Olympic victories for the decathlon and pentathlon events in Stockholm’s 1912 Olympic Games. The Olympics website shows that Thorpe, Sac and Fox and Potawatomi, is the sole gold medal winner for the decathlon and pentathlon for the 1912 games Thursday afternoon.
In Friday’s official announcement, Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, said this solution was reached “thanks to the great engagement of Bright Path Strong.”
“This is a most exceptional and unique situation, which has been addressed by an extraordinary gesture of fair play from the National Olympic Committees concerned,” Bach said.
It has been a two-year battle for Nedra Darling, executive producer of the Jim Thorpe biopic, “Bright Path: The Jim Thorpe Story.”
“That’s terrific. We have been working with the IOC for almost two years now and asking them to reinstate Jim’s winnings for his decathlon and pentathlon events,” Darling said after learning of the Olympic website changes.
She called Billy Mills, Olympic gold medalist and Oglala Lakota, after receiving the news.
“Jim Thorpe is now the greatest athlete in the world, being the single holder of those two gold medals. He's the gold medalist in the pentathlon and decathlon,” Mills said. “He rightfully reclaims being considered the greatest athlete in the world.”
Mills won gold in the 10,000 meter race during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and is a longtime advocate for the restoration of Thorpe’s medals.
Thorpe dominated the pentathlon and decathlon during the 1912 Olympics held in Stockholm, Sweden. So much so, at the time of being awarded his gold medals, King Gustav V said; “You, sir, are the greatest athlete in the world. I would consider it an honor to shake your hand.”
After the games however, the Olympic committee found out that Jim had been paid to play professional baseball and stripped him of his medals and records. The committee found that Jim played professional baseball before the 1912 games which violated the Olympic rules at the time. The rules changed later that allowed professional athletes to participate in the Olympics. Replicas of the medals were returned to his family in 1983, according to Bright Path Strong, a nonprofit organization.
Justin Lenhart, the curator of the Jim Thorpe Museum at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, said the IOC's correction further cements Thorpe’s legacy as the greatest athlete of the 20th century and “ one of the greatest athletes this country's ever produced.”
“He achieved something that nobody else had ever achieved and has never achieved since and that's winning gold in the decathlon and pentathlon,” Lenhart said. “It was a travesty of sport that his medals were stripped from him the way they were and they have righted an egregious wrong by restoring his records to the Olympic ledger.”