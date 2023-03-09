Paul Sewald (copy)

With the return of Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz and Diego Castillo, among others, the Seattle Mariners bullpen is largely set to begin the season.

 The Seattle Times/Ken Lambert

PEORIA, Ariz. — In a normal spring training, and there hasn't been one since before the 2019 season, Scott Servais likes to break the two-month preseason adventure in the sun into three parts.

The Mariners' two off-days — the first coming Tuesday and the next March 21 help break up those segments.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.