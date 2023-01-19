The first spring training game for the Mariners isn't for another month. NFL free agency for the Seahawks doesn't come until March, and Huskies spring practice won't start for another few weeks after that.

Normally this would be considered a lull in the Seattle pro sports landscape, something residents of the area have become all too familiar with each winter. Except right now there's an NHL team from these parts playing about as well as any other team in the league.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?