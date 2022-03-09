WENATCHEE — For those who believe a more arduous journey yields a grander reward, Wenatchee Valley College’s Isaac Jones is the poster child for that ideology.
There might not be any other player, at least in WVC men's coach Jeremy Harden’s tenure, who has had such a meteoric rise over his three seasons. And he did it coming from complete obscurity.
“I’ve never seen someone expand their game and grow as much as Isaac has in all my years of coaching,” Harden said last Friday.
Jones wasn’t highly recruited coming out of Orting High School. In fact, he wasn’t recruited at all. Then just a 6-foot-5 inch forward, Jones admitted that he didn’t take the game too seriously; he just played for fun. So after graduating in 2018 without any offers, he justifiably assumed his basketball career was over.
“I thought I would be playing video games for the rest of my life,” Jones said in a sit-down interview last week.
Jones briefly went to school in California that fall but eventually returned to Spanaway and got a job working at Puget Sound Pipe and Supply in Kent. He worked there for nearly a year until one of his friends persuaded him to come to Wenatchee to check out WVC.
Timing, as it often does, played a huge role. Jones had grown three inches from the time he graduated and Harden was looking for some extra size to fill out his bench. It was meant to be.
“Isaac had a buddy that called me a week before school was going to start and, at the time, we weren’t taking any guards,” Harden said. “So I told him that if he had a guy that was 6-foot-7 or 6-foot-8, and had some basketball skills I would be interested. So they drove over from Spanaway one day and Isaac walked in at 6-foot-8 and 270 pounds.”
Jones needed to work his way back into playing shape, but he had skills and his height alleviated any concerns with his weight. He was a raw talent who just needed some molding. So Harden offered him a spot on the team and Jones enrolled at WVC that next week.
The transformation
Jones’ first few weeks with the team were rough.
“They were all better than me and they used to just abuse me inside and bully me during practice,” Jones said. “It could have been easy for me to just give up, but I stuck it out. I know I wouldn’t be as good as I am now without those guys.”
It took awhile for Jones to acclimate to college-level play, the speed of the game and the overall commitment required from a college athlete. But going against seasoned post players every day in practice eventually toughened Jones while allowing him to develop.
“He didn’t play too much in high school and he was coming into a high-level gym where we already had some true posts that were older. Those guys (Abdul Abdullah, Nick Hopkins, Nian Allen and Rayquan Everett) were some of the better posts in our league and they challenged Isaac. But he was always up for the challenge.”
Jones started in 20 of the Knight's 29 games in 2019-20 and averaged 10.4 points per game before the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the season over and everyone in quarantine that spring, Jones made a crucial decision; he opted to stay in Wenatchee over the summer, get a place with Allen and practice every day.
“That COVID-19 year was a big year for Isaac,” Harden said. “It honestly was the best thing that happened for him. He stayed here even though we were not able to pay for housing or meals over the summer and worked out with me or my assistant. He dedicated himself to basketball and academics that summer and it has completely paid off for him.”
Harden said they would practice at 6 a.m. every morning, work on more drills in the afternoon and hit the weight room in the evening. That allowed Jones to transform his body from 270 pounds the day he arrived to 225 pounds at the start of his sophomore year.
“He figured out that if he wanted to do things with basketball, he needed to put in work,” Harden said. “Guys got to see his work ethic, which helps out everyone on the team, and Isaac was able to develop his game.”
Most of last year was a wash. Teams only played a 10-game abbreviated season in the spring. But for the Knights, who went 9-1 in those 10 games, Jones was able to give a preview of what was to come — an hors d’oeuvre before his pièce de résistance.
Jones averaged 18.9 points and 12.6 rebounds per game last season, establishing himself as one of the Knight's best players.
“That time for us was huge,” Jones said. “We used a different offense that we didn’t run during my first year so I used those games to figure out where guys wanted the ball and what they can and can’t do with it.”
A dominating season
This year, Jones has become one of the NWAC’s most dominant players and transformed the Knights into a title-contender. With just one game left in the season, Jones leads the NWAC in scoring (25.7 ppg), rebounding (12.6) and field goal percentage (69.8%), and ranks second in blocks (1.6). He is a key reason the Knights are looking to cut down the nets on Wednesday with a win against Columbia Basin.
Jones has been nothing short of sensational for the Knights this season. He’s scored at least 25 points in 15 games this season, finished with 23 double-doubles and, of course, there’s his 61-point performance in a 107-102 win over Walla Walla in January. Jones finished (26-for-35) while grabbing 15 rebounds in the close win.
“I don’t know why but (Walla Walla) just let me catch the ball on my favorite spot with a smaller guy on me,” Jones said. “I just took one dribble and went over him and after the first three shots fell, I knew I wasn’t missing. The game went by so fast, I didn’t realize how much I had until after the game and my family started texting me. It felt like something out of a video game.”
Scoring 61 points in a game is extremely rare. There have been only 17 Division I athletes to score 61 or more points in a game and it’s happened only once since 2000. Regardless of the competition level, 61 points is extraordinary.
Jones and the Knights were on the cusp of securing the program's first undefeated season in conference play until WVC lost to Yakima Valley last Wednesday. But the Knights were able to bounce back this past Saturday with a 20-point win over Big Bend. Jones had a relatively routine night, finishing with 32 points and 17 rebounds.
The Knights can lock up the Eastern Conference title on Wednesday with their regular season finale against Columbia Basin.
For Harden, Wednesday should be a fairly emotional night as he says goodbye to Jones and Allen for sophomore night.
“It’s not every year a kid like Isaac comes around with his scoring ability and character,” Harden said. “It’s been a joy to watch him and I’m trying to soak it all in for these last few games and just enjoy it. He’s an unbelievable kid off the court and a terror on the court. He’s a program changer and I’m going to miss him.”
Whatever happens with the Knights in the postseason, Jones has options for his remaining two years of eligibility. Harden said he’s being recruited by schools in the Big Sky Conference as well as North Alabama and Coastal Carolina.
“There are a ton of schools that are interested in him and they're at the D-I level,” Harden said. “But he doesn’t care about the level; he cares more about the fit, which speaks volumes about his character. It’s not all about basketball; there is an educational piece as well. Wherever he goes, he’ll make an impact.”
Isaac, however, has other concerns at the moment. He wants a championship.
When asked about how often he’s thought about the NWAC tournament after not being able to play a game in 2019, he said, “every day.”
“In my mind, we would have won the last two years,” he said. “We’re going to win this year; I’m not leaving here without a ring.”
Tipoff on Wednesday is at 7:30 p.m.