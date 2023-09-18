Wenatchee Wild forward Kenta Isogai drives the puck to the net in the final seconds of Wenatchee’s 4-2 preseason win at the Tri-City Americans Saturday. Isogai scored two goals and added an assist in the victory at Toyota Arena.
KENNEWICK — With just 60 minutes left in preseason play as the Wenatchee Wild went into Saturday’s game against the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, time was of the essence for Wild players looking to make an impression heading into the team’s Western Hockey League (WHL) opener next Friday night.
Several players left their mark for the Wild in a 4-2 win at the Tri-City Americans — the final game of the team’s annual preseason tournament at Toyota Arena. The victory gave Wenatchee a 3-2 finish to its first preseason slate as a WHL member club and avenged a loss to the Americans last weekend in Wenatchee.
The power play showed its might in the first period for both teams, starting with a one-timer from Jonas Woo on the left wing that beat Tri-City goaltender Eric Kahl at the 8:16 mark — with 45 seconds left on a Max Curran infraction for goaltender interference. However, with 5:46 on the clock and Kyle Marsden serving a delay of game penalty for the Wild, Alex Serraglio answered back by clapping one past Daniel Hauser from the left point to tie the game at 1-1.
Tri-City put up 14 shots in the second period, but Wild forward Kenta Isogai had the only marker in the middle stanza, getting tangled up on a breakaway before scoring on the ensuing penalty shot with 6:04 left in the period. He added another goal on the power play at the 5:36 mark of the third, sweeping up a loose puck in front of the net and jamming it past Kahl for a 3-1 Wenatchee advantage.
Rodzers Bukarts had the last word for the Wild offense, banging in a rebound on Isogai’s initial shot from just inside the blue line with 4:38 to play and giving Wenatchee its only three-goal cushion of the night. With just 16 seconds left, Deagan McMillan took a feed from Jordan Gavin across the goal crease and tapped it in to give the Americans the game’s final goal.
Isogai finished the game with two goals and an assist, while Bukarts had a goal and an assist of his own. Hauser stopped 40 of 42 Tri-City shots to earn his second win of the preseason, while Kahl made 28 saves in the loss. Wenatchee closed the night 2-for-5 on the power play, giving them an impressive 8-for-21 finish to the preseason. Tri-City wrapped up with a 2-for-9 mark on the man-advantage.
With preseason play over, the Wild return to home ice Friday evening to officially open their new era in the WHL against the Portland Winterhawks. The home opener is also the team’s “509 Night,” with commemorative tickets and magnet schedules for the first 1,000 fans in the door.
Tickets for all Wenatchee Wild home regular-season contests are on sale now, and season tickets are still available by calling (509) 888-7825 or visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
