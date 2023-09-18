Isogai and WIld vs Americans

Wenatchee Wild forward Kenta Isogai drives the puck to the net in the final seconds of Wenatchee’s 4-2 preseason win at the Tri-City Americans Saturday. Isogai scored two goals and added an assist in the victory at Toyota Arena.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee WIld/Austin Draude

KENNEWICK — With just 60 minutes left in preseason play as the Wenatchee Wild went into Saturday’s game against the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, time was of the essence for Wild players looking to make an impression heading into the team’s Western Hockey League (WHL) opener next Friday night.

Several players left their mark for the Wild in a 4-2 win at the Tri-City Americans — the final game of the team’s annual preseason tournament at Toyota Arena. The victory gave Wenatchee a 3-2 finish to its first preseason slate as a WHL member club and avenged a loss to the Americans last weekend in Wenatchee.



