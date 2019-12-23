Of all the injuries to hit the Seahawks in recent weeks – and there have been many – none hit harder than Chris Carson's on Sunday.
"He's everything this program is all about. He's everything that we stand for," right tackle Germain Ifedi said in a quiet locker room after a 27-13 loss to Arizona. "He's a man I always look to in tough times when things aren't going great. He's always standing tall through the storm.
"He's the most physical running back in the league. He takes so much punishment – has all year – and still came into this game running hard, like it was the first preseason game. We're just sick we couldn't pull this one out for him."
Carson, the Seahawks star running back, will miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury he suffered in the second quarter Sunday.
Coach Pete Carroll also announced that backup running back C.J. Prosise will miss the remainder of the season after he broke his arm in the first half Sunday. In other injury news, veteran left tackle Duane Brown will likely be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Carson, a 2017 seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State, has been one of the most productive backs in the NFL the past two seasons.
Carroll said Carson's hip injury is similar to the one safety Lano Hill suffered late last season. Hill had surgery on his hip last January; he was out for roughly eight months.
Carson's rookie season was cut short because of a broken leg in October 2017. He returned in 2018 and emerged as the Seahawks' featured back, rushing for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns.
He was even better this year, rushing for 1,190 yards and seven TDs and becoming the first Seahawks running back since Marshawn Lynch (2013-14) to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.
Carson also had a career-high 36 catches for 246 yards and two TDs this season.
"He's had an amazing year. It's pretty tough on him, tough on us," Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said. "He's been a great player for us. He's been the epitome of toughness, epitome of workhorse with all the things he's been able to do." He's been really, really special."
Prosise had served as the Seahawks' backup running back the past two weeks after Rashaad Penny was lost earlier this month to a season-ending knee injury.
"It's another kick to the gut, you know," Ifedi said. "Knowing Chris and coming up with C.J. through this thing the past four years, just what they've battled through and the type of men they are, it breaks your heart. It really breaks your heart to see them go down."
The injuries to Carson, Penny and Prosise meant the Seahawks were left with Travis Homer, a little-used and little-known rookie, as their only healthy running back for the second half.
Homer, who had his first NFL handoff just last week in Carolina, finished with five carries for 16 yards Sunday. He also had six receptions for 26 yards.
"It's a sad thing to see (those injuries)," Homer said, "but I just gotta do whatever I can for the team."
Carroll indicated the Seahawks will sign a free-agent running back before Sunday's regular-season finale against San Francisco. Last week, the Seahawks brought back undrafted rookie Xavier Turner – who was with the team during training camp – and signed him to the practice squad.
Seattle brought in veteran free agents Robert Turbin, the former Seahawk, and Alfred Blue for workouts last week. Those are potential options.
"Homer will step up," Seahawks tight end Luke Willson said. "You saw him today – he looked good. He looked good all year. He's a savage. But obviously, we need to bring somebody else in, so we'll see."