USP NFL: PRESEASON-INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT NEW YORK S FBN USA NJ (copy)

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.  

 Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

RENTON — In a game that will go a long way toward determining the success or failure of their present — and shape their futures — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll will each have to slay a bit of their past.

"Kind of an old acquaintance coming in," was the way Carroll put it this week of Sunday's visit to Lumen Field by the New York Jets, a contest that is pretty much make-or-break for Seattle's playoff hopes.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.