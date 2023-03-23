WENATCHEE — Local skier Jack Mitchell was recently selected to join the USA World Junior Championship Team.
Mitchell and five other Americans will compete at the 2023 Ski Cross World Junior Championships on San Pellegrino Pass’s Costabella slope in Italy, which pits the best 21 and under ski cross racers in the world against one another.
“The World Juniors are an important international benchmarking event and are a stepping stone to higher-level international competition in the future like the World Cup,” said Chip Knight, the Athletic Development Director for U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “It’s an honor to be named to represent our country.”
Since January, Mitchell has finished in the top-five seven times. Two of those were podium finishes and one was for fourth place at the World University Games.
Mitchell qualified for the World Cup last month. He found out just before his 20th birthday.
Over the next three weeks, Mitchell will ski at the Europa Cup finals, the North American Cup finals and the US Freeski & Snowboard Association National Championships.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone