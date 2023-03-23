WENATCHEE — Local skier Jack Mitchell was recently selected to join the USA World Junior Championship Team.

Mitchell and five other Americans will compete at the 2023 Ski Cross World Junior Championships on San Pellegrino Pass’s Costabella slope in Italy, which pits the best 21 and under ski cross racers in the world against one another.



What's NABUR?