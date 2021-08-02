TOKYO — American Jade Carey produced a series of high-flying tumbling combinations to win gold on the floor exercise at the Tokyo Games on Monday, while Mai Murakami became the first Japanese woman to win an individual Olympic gymnastics medal.
The absence of 2016 floor champion Simone Biles from the final due to mental health struggles had left the field wide open and Carey made the most of her opportunity to grab gold with a score of 14.366 points.
The win allowed Carey to heal her dented pride after she finished last among the eight competitors in Monday's vault final.
Italian Vanessa Ferrari, a world all around champion in 2006, finally got her hands on an Olympic medal at the age of 30 when she claimed silver with 14.200.
Murakami and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic committee both won bronze with identical scores of 14.166.
While Japanese men have long been a gymnastics powerhouse, Murakami gave the host nation their first Olympic medal in women's gymnastics since they claimed a team bronze in 1964, the last time Tokyo hosted the Summer Games.
Biles to compete on beam
Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final, the last women's event on the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics schedule, officials confirmed on Monday.
"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!" USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
It will be the first time the American will be seen competing in Tokyo following her withdrawal from last Tuesday's women's team final after her opening vault, citing mental health issues.
The 24-year-old American, who won four golds at the 2016 Rio Games, dropped out of the all-around, floor exercise, vault and asymmetric bars finals.
Biles is the reigning world champion on the beam and picked up an Olympic bronze on the apparatus in Rio.
Biles has suffered a crisis of confidence in Tokyo as she dealt with the "twisties" — where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying sequences.
"It's honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync," Biles explained in an Instagram story, in which she answered fan questions and shared practice videos.
While a number of difficult acrobatic skills have to be performed on the beam, fast-paced tumbling and aerial twisting manoeuvres are limited on the apparatus, hence providing Biles with the opportunity to add to the team silver medal she picked up last week.
Despite not competing, Biles has been a constant presence at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre over the past week to support her U.S. team mates. Biles cheered on Sunisa Lee, who succeeded her as Olympic all-around champion, and Mykayla Skinner, who stepped in for her in women's vault final on Sunday and won silver.