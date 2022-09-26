220927-sports-kirkland01

Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland practices during fall camp at the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium in Seattle on Aug. 15, 2021. Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times

With 2:36 left in the first quarter Saturday, Jaxson Kirkland’s season officially started.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound senior — who missed the opener against Kent State as a condition of his NCAA reinstatement, then sat out against Portland State and Michigan State while he worked back from ankle surgery — sprinted to the left sideline on a trick play, a double reverse wide receiver screen. When Jalen McMillan caught the ball at the 19-yard line, he had a fleet of Husky battleships providing a path.