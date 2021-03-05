WENATCHEE — It’s not often a team turns the ball over four times, three of which in the first half, and still dominates their opponent.
But that’s exactly what happened Friday night at the Apple Bowl.
Wenatchee fumbled three times and junior quarterback JJ Jelsing tossed a pick midway through the second quarter, but the Panthers were still able to hang 28 on the visiting Chiefs, using an effective run-game to knife through the Moses Lake defense.
Jelsing — making his first start under center — completed only two passes for 10 yards and was responsible for three of the Panthers' four turnovers, but he also rushed for 157 yards and 3 TDs. When he gets the edge, there isn’t a player on the field that can catch him.
“We had a few snafus with some of the read plays, those were our two dropped fumbles, but for it being his first time at quarterback in a live game, I thought he played really well,” Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux said after the win. “And when he hits the corner, he has another gear that a lot of guys just don’t have.”
The clear standout though was the Panthers’ staunch defense. Wenatchee held Moses Lake to just 229 total yards and nearly pitched a shutout — the Chiefs scored with a minute left in the game. Sophomore’s Rivers Cook and Evan Berdan were superb in their first varsity game, both recorded a sack, and linebackers Silas St John and Tre Jagla were flying all over the field.
Moses Lake just couldn’t muster anything offensively for a majority of the game. And whenever they did, the play was called back on a penalty.
“Our defense played amazing,” Devereaux said. “We got some experienced guys at linebacker and some good defensive ends and tackles that have played a lot of football. And then with Johnny (Amezcua), JJ and Obadiah (Young) on the back end, we’ve got a solid unit.”
Neither team scored in the first quarter, but following a targeting penalty on Moses Lake, tight end Camden Loidhamer took a jet sweep around the right end for a 30-yard run — setting the Panthers up in the red zone.
Jelsing plunged into the endzone with a 1-yard score three plays later to put Wenatchee up 7-0 at the start of the second quarter. Jelsing would add another TD in the third, scampering for nine yards up the middle before showcasing his breakaway speed in the fourth quarter with a 55-yard TD run down to put the game on ice.
Not to be outdone, Amezcua took a jet sweep around the right end and turned on the jets for an electric 78-yard TD dash down the sidelines at the start of the fourth quarter.
“Johnny is one of the fastest kids in the Big 9,” Devereaux said. “And for Camden (Loidhamer), who also racked up 55 yards on the ground, as big as he is, he can run. And at 205-pounds, he’s a lot harder to tackle.
"It feels great to get back on the field. These last two weeks have just been nice to get back to something we’re used to. The kids are responding well, I mean we put a whole new offense in just two weeks. We definitely have some issues to clean up, but the effort was amazing from everyone tonight.”
Wenatchee will head across the bridge to play Eastmont next Friday at Eastmont Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.