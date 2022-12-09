Robbie Ray (copy)

Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto used last off-season's free agent signing of Robbie Ray as an example while defending the team's payroll.

 The Seattle Times/Ellen M. Banner

SAN DIEGO — For front-office executives and anyone in the upper levels of an organization, the subject of player payroll has become baseball's version of the "third rail."

That political metaphor comes from the high-voltage third rail in some electric railway systems where touching it could lead to electrocution. Touching certain subjects are deemed so controversial it could lead to career suicide.