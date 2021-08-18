CHICAGO — Jesse White has enjoyed quite a distinguished career.
A former paratrooper in the fabled 101st Airborne Division, professional baseball player who played seven seasons — including one with the Wenatchee Chiefs (1961) — educator of 33 years, state congressman, Secretary of State and renowned humanitarian; his accomplishments are quite lofty.
After last week, White can add honorary Chicago Cub to the list.
White, who played ball from 1959 to 1966, was recognized by the Cubs’ Chairman Tom Ricketts on Sunday, Aug. 8, and signed an honorary Major League contract with the team.
“It warmed my heart that the Cubs, and Chairman Tom Ricketts, thought so much of my baseball career to honor me in the way that they did,” White said Wednesday through email.
In his seven years, White made it to the AAA level as a center fielder and played with several of the Cubs minor league affiliates, including the Wenatchee Chiefs, Salt Lake City Bees and Tacoma Cubs. He retired from the game in 1966 with a career batting average of .291 and was elected to two minor league all-star games.
While playing in Wenatchee, White led the team with 169 hits and batted .320 with 20 doubles and 17 triples in 135 games. Throughout his career, White was known for his speed and swiped 229 bags. He was caught stealing just 26 times.
“I remember Wenatchee as a beautiful city with good people and passionate fans,” White said. “I remember the Chiefs organization with fondness. The people of Wenatchee weren’t concerned with the color of my skin and showed me love and respect. It was a special place for me and helped shape me into the person I am today.”
In 1959, while just starting his professional baseball career White, who was a gymnast as a kid, founded the Jesse White Tumbling Team to help at-risk kids that lived in public housing around the Chicago area.
“I was proud of my baseball career and enjoyed my time in Major League Baseball,” White said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out the way I had hoped, but I’ve since been able to help 18,500 at-risk youth (over the last 61 years) stay away from gangs/drugs and become productive citizens.”
The Jesse White Tumbling Team gives more than 1,500 performances each year at major sporting events around the globe. They’ve performed in Canada, Hong Kong, Bermuda, Belize, China, Israel, Japan, Croatia, as well as around the United States, and have been featured in commercials, television and motion pictures, according to the team’s website.
Team members must refrain from drug/alcohol use and stay away from gangs while maintaining a minimum “C” average to stay on the team. The program also offers support for kids struggling with their school work by providing assistance with homework, writing, spelling or study skills.
White was an Illinois state congressman from 1975 until 1993. He then became Illinois’ first African American Secretary of State in 1999, a position he still holds at the ripe age of 87.
“Public service is important to me and I’m grateful for Illinoisans for allowing me to serve them as Secretary of State for the last 22.5 years,” he said.
White has done it all. He’s traveled the globe, played professionally, taught and served his community. Now, after retiring 55 years ago, he’s a Cub — the sweetest of all.