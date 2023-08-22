Jewell Loyd wasn't going to get swept.

After a miserable 1-for-8 shooting performance on three-pointers during a lackluster loss against the Minnesota Lynx two days earlier, the WNBA scoring leader made five threes and scored 31 points in Sunday's rematch as the Storm cruised to an 88-74 victory in front of 6,525 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

