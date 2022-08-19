220820-sports-lloyd01

Jewell Loyd lets out a roar as the Storm get a big defensive stop to essentially take away a chance for the Mystics to win the game in the final minute of play of Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs first round, Thursday in Seattle. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Early in her career, Jewell Loyd wouldn’t have recovered from a miserable offensive performance like the one she had Thursday night.

Through three quarters, the four-time WNBA All-Star guard tallied just four points on 0-for-5 shooting in the biggest game of the year and the No. 4 seed Storm were on the brink of losing to the No. 5 seed Washington Mystics in its playoff opener.