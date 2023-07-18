Storm guard Jewell Loyd had some extra motivation in Saturday's All-Star Game as her parents were in attendance for their 40th anniversary. She forgot to get them a gift, but she believes her performance on the court covered that.

Loyd was the MVP after her 31 points surpassed the All-Star Game record.



