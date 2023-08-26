Aside from the final minutes, the Storm’s 90-86 loss against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night looked like a Hollywood film featuring Jewell Loyd.
Down nine points with 6 1/2 minutes remaining, the Storm star faced seemingly insurmountable odds and an aggressive double-teaming Fever defense that held her to 4-of-14 shooting through three quarters.
Then, Loyd casually hit a three-pointer, which didn’t seem noteworthy at the time because she missed her previous five shots behind the arc.
And just like that, she made a layup, followed by three free throws and another layup.
Then, Loyd canned a mid-range jumper, converted a free throw and dropped one more three-pointer — 16 straight points for the Storm during a spellbinding three-minute stretch that stunned the crowd of 2,644 into silence and turned Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a morgue.
“I was seeing things that I could take advantage of all game, but I was just kind of waiting for the right time for them to go in,” Loyd said. “Probably waited a little bit too late. I was trying to get my spots and I was able to make some shots.”
After Ezi Magbegor hit a couple of free throws to tie the game at 81-81, Loyd drained a rainbow three-point dagger over rookie Grace Berger to give the Storm their first lead since midway in the second quarter to go up 84-81 with 1:44 remaining.
If Loyd had her way, the game would have ended at that moment.
Instead, Kelsey Mitchell scripted an alternative ending in which she tallied eight of her season-high 36 points in the final 91 seconds for the Fever, which ended the game on a 9-2 run.
“I had two turnovers down the stretch and one questionable call,” Loyd said. “It happens and that’s just basketball. It’s an up-and-down game. ... They outworked us the last couple of possessions and that’s what cost us the game.”
After Loyd’s two turnovers, the Storm were down 86-84 when Fever center NaLyssa Smith missed a free throw. However, rookie Aliyah Boston collected the offensive rebound and Mitchell promptly pushed Indiana’s lead to four points with two free throws.
“We have to continue to clean up our turnovers,” coach Noelle Quinn said while noting the Storm’s 13 turnovers led to 22 points. “Indiana’s second-leading scorer was our turnovers. ... The timely rebounds are important. Just the will at the free-throw line to find bodies and go get the basketball.”
The Fever outrebounded the Storm 35-31 in large part because of Smith (16 points and 11 rebounds) and Boston (12 points and 10 rebounds).
Magbegor finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Storm, while Sami Whitcomb chipped in 10 points and pushed her consecutive games with a three-pointer to 25, which is the fourth longest active streak in the WNBA and the third longest in Storm history.
Once again, Loyd was spectacular, especially at the end. In the fourth quarter, she connected on 6 of 9 field goals for 19 points.
“It’s does feel like it’s a flipped switch, but it’s preparation,” Quinn said. “She’s tired. I’m asking her to do a lot. For her to be able to will herself to (score) 16 straight through the fatigue, it’s remarkable in my opinion.”
Magbegor added: “Losing a game like that when Jewell does what she does the whole game, but especially in the fourth quarter, is tough.”
Loyd topped 30 points for the 20th time in her career, including 11 this season, which leads the WNBA and is tied for the second most in league history.
She also has 780 points this season and passed former Minnesota Lynx star Seimone Augustus (769) for fourth place on the WNBA all-time single-season scoring list.
Loyd is 91 points away from the record of 860, which was set by Phoenix’s Diana in 2006.
“The competitor in her wants this outcome to be different,” Quinn said when asked about Loyd. “From my standpoint, the way in which Jewell is playing, no one is playing at this level at that position. There’s a lot of really great performances in this league and this particular season, but Jewell is doing it without a lot of all-stars around her and with a team that’s very young and inexperienced in a lot of ways.
“And she’s still finding ways to be efficient and keep us in games and do whatever she can to will us to victories and find some success.”
With six games remaining, the Storm (10-24) are five games behind streaking Los Angeles (14-18), which has won five straight, for the final playoff spot.