First, Jewell Loyd’s mom Gwendolyn belted out soulful ballads during a halftime performance that had the crowd of 7,262 at Climate Pledge Arena singing along to Tina Turner’s hit “What’s Love Got to Do With it.”
Turns out, Gwendolyn served as the warm-up act for her daughter Jewell who really put on a show and poured in 26 points to lead the Storm to a 72-60 victory that snapped a two-game losing streak.
Loyd drew a standing ovation from the crowd late in the third quarter when she took an inbounds pass from the baseline with 5.9 seconds left, raced up the court and fired in a three-pointer that beat the buzzer.
And Loyd wasn’t done.
The Storm star began the fourth quarter with a pair of contested baskets that put Seattle ahead 64-51.
At the time, Seattle appeared headed toward an blowout win until Atlanta ran off 13 straight points to Atlanta to cut its deficit to 64-60.
Breanna Stewart, who had 19 points, answered with a three-pointer that gave the Storm a little breathing room.
Minutes later, Ezi Magbegor canned a corner three-pointer to put the game away. She finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
The Storm (6-5) shot 41% from the field and converted 14 of 15 free throws.
Loyd came out firing and canned four of seven shots to score 13 points in the first quarter while the rest of the Storm was three of nine from the floor.
The Storm guard contributed to the play of the game that began with Bird flipping a no-look pass over her head to a streaking Williams who connected with Loyd on the outside for a three-pointer that splashed through the net and gave Seattle an early 7-4 lead.
Seattle, which was up 20-15 lead after the first quarter, was outscored 18-14 in the second and went into halftime ahead 34-33.
Cheyenne Parker finished with 13 points, Kristy Wallace had 12 while Rhyne Howard and Monique Billings each had 11 for Atlanta (7-5).
Seattle begins a five-game road trip that begins Friday at Atlanta.
