Move over, Lauren Jackson. Step aside, Breanna Stewart.
Jewell Loyd blew past the WNBA greats Tuesday night and became the Storm's single-season scoring record holder with another brilliant offensive performance that has become routine for the league's scoring leader.
Unfortunately for the Storm, once again they were unable to take advantage of a torrential scoring outburst from their star and never put up much of a fight during a 102-79 loss to the Chicago Sky.
The lopsided loss snapped Seattle's four-game road winning streak and put a damper on Loyd's historic achievement.
"My thing is to always come out and compete, regardless of the score," Loyd said. "Obviously, we want to win games, but there's always a bright side to everything. I guess for the Seattle organization and the fans, this is the bright side to tonight's loss."
Perhaps fittingly, Loyd, a Lincolnwood, Ill., native, set the franchise record in front of a Wintrust Arena crowd of 4,822 that included an ample-sized contingent of family and friends.
Loyd entered the game needing 18 points to surpass Jackson, who tallied 739 in 2007 and 21 to unseat Stewart, who scored 742 in 2018.
At the half, Loyd had 15 points and it was just a matter of time before Stewart's five-year-old record fell.
But first, Loyd got tangled with overzealous Sky guard Dana Evans, which led to an intense staredown between both players before officials intervened with 3:33 left in the third.
The heated exchange ignited a scoring surge from Evans, who had a team-high 23 points, and Loyd, who hit a midrange jumper in traffic that tied Stewart for the most points in a Storm season.
On the next offensive trip, Loyd drove around Evans and made a 12-foot pull-up jumper despite being fouled for the record-breaking shot with 2:52 remaining in the period.
So, how did it feel to set the record?
"It's pretty cool," said Loyd, who has 748 points this season. "I did not think about it nor did I know until afterwards when everyone says congratulations. And I'm like: 'To what?' ... It's cool. I'm there."
Loyd left with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter and finished with 26 points on 8-for-19 shooting. She also had five assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes.
"She's carrying us night in and night out with everybody focusing on her defensively, whether it's trapping or throwing three people at her sometimes," said guard Sami Whitcomb, who had 10 points, including two three-pointers that extended her streak of 24 games with a three. "It's pretty remarkable what she's been able to do consistently.
"And she's not doing it by just jacking it whenever she wants. She's doing it within what we're trying to do. She's doing it efficiently most nights."
Ezi Magbegor added 13 points and five assists, but Loyd needed much more from a supporting cast that shot 38% from the field.
"Jewell is busting her butt," coach Noelle Quinn said. "She's done everything that she can offensively. She's receiving a ton of coverages whether they are hard hedging or trapping.
"We have to find ways to utilize what we have to find some offense. ... But if we can't get stops and can't value the basketball, it's nonexistent for us offensively."
Since the WNBA All-Star break, the Storm had the highest-rated defense in the league, allowing an average 78 points in the past 12 games.
However, Chicago scored at least 23 points in each quarter and shot 50.6% from the field.
"They were very aggressive," Quinn said. "Forty-two points in the paint for a team that averages 34. Getting downhill, our coverages slipped today. ... They played like they were hungrier, and they executed as if we were not in their area and not in their face or anything."
The Storm had as many turnovers (eight) as field goals in the first quarter, which led to 10 points for the Sky and explains why Seattle trailed 27-19 at the end of the period.
Early in the second quarter, Evans' layup capped a 9-0 run and gave Chicago its first double-digit lead at 30-19. Seattle answered with a 10-5 spurt to close within 35-29 when the Sky regained control with another 9-0 run that culminated with a four-point play from Kahleah Copper for a 44-29 lead with 4:17 left.
The Storm went into halftime down 50-40 and never got closer the rest of the way. Seattle was outscored 52-39 in the second half.
Marina Mabrey scored 19 points, Alanna Smith had 14 and Copper 12 for the Sky (12-21), who snapped a five-game losing streak.
With seven games remaining, the Storm (10-23) are four games behind the Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) for the final playoff spot.
Aside from their faint postseason hopes, Loyd's pursuit of the WNBA season scoring record offers the most intrigue in an otherwise forgettable Storm season.
"I don't want to think about it," said Loyd, who is fifth on the league's season scoring list and 112 points behind Diana Taurasi's record of 860 set in 2006 with Phoenix. "I have not been talking about it or thinking about it all season because I don't want to make it just about me.
"I want to make sure regardless of my individual stuff, our team is getting better. We're just trying to finish out the season strong."
Seattle wraps up its three-game trip on Thursday against the Indiana Fever.