Storm

Jewell Loyd, left, and Breanna Stewart take the floor in June of 2021 against the Washington Mystics at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. 

 The Seattle Times/Dean Rutz

Move over, Lauren Jackson. Step aside, Breanna Stewart.

Jewell Loyd blew past the WNBA greats Tuesday night and became the Storm's single-season scoring record holder with another brilliant offensive performance that has become routine for the league's scoring leader.



