210929-sports-jewellloyd01 (copy)

Jewell Loyd reacts to hitting the game winner in overtime, with no time left on the clock, to give Seattle a 105-102 win over the Dallas Wings, June 4, 2021 in Everett. She has since set the single-season scoring record for the WNBA Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

This game, much like this season, was all about Jewell Loyd and her pursuit of basketball immortality.

Heading into the Storm's 91-89 loss against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday afternoon, she needed nine points to secure the WNBA single-season scoring record.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.