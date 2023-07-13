Jewell Loyd pushed the Storm back into a game in which they trailed by 20 in the fourth quarter, reaching 30 points with just under five minutes to play. She sank another three-pointer less than a minute later for good measure.

"It's just a joy to watch when she's able to hit shots consecutively," Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. "She's carried a huge load of our offense this year."



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.