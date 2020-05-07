WENATCHEE — Good news can often come at unexpected moments.
For Wenatchee High School junior JJ Jelsing, it seems to happen while he’s in the shower.
As the 6 foot, 180 pound wideout was sudsing-up Wednesday night, he received a phone call from Air Force Academy offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen; the Falcons, after careful deliberation, were officially extending a scholarship offer to Jelsing for the 2021 season.
It’s the junior's first Division l offer, though he’s had talks with Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Montana and Minot State as well.
Jelsing served as one of the main targets for quarterback Camden Sirmon last season and led the Panthers in receiving with 48 receptions, 628 yards and five touchdowns. He also finished 7th in the Big 9 in terms of all-purpose yards, racking up 1,181 yards.
“Air Force first contacted me about five weeks ago and asked for the basics — height, weight, GPA and all that stuff,” Jelsing said Thursday morning. “Which was cool because they reached out to me first, instead of me reaching out to them.”
And where was Jelsing when he first got the call? In the shower, of course.
“I had to hop out and take the call,” Jelsing said.
In that first phone call in April, Thiessen explained to Jelsing that they were going to sit down as a staff and evaluate his film from last season before they shoveled out an offer. Jelsing hadn't heard anything as of last week so he texted Thiessen asking for an update, which he said would come Tuesday or Wednesday.
So, Jelsing took his phone off vibrate, turned the ringer up to full volume and kept it close.
“I was checking it probably every five seconds all Tuesday and Wednesday; it just so happened the call came right when I was in the middle of showering last night,” Jelsing said. “I was like 'What the heck is up with this timing?' I guess that’s my good omen.
“It’s surreal still to think about. But honestly, it was more of a weight lifted off my shoulders. Getting a (Division l offer) is all I’ve been working on and dreaming about my entire life. It was also kind of like a 'Hey mom, I did it,' moment.”
Though Jelsing had a great-uncle play football at the Air Force Academy years ago, he said the Air Force wasn’t necessarily on his radar at first. His ultimate dream, of course, is to reach the NFL, which would have been a more arduous task at a military academy, which requires all graduates to serve at least five years on active duty.
But last November, President Trump announced that military academy athletes can defer their five-year commitment if they are drafted to play professional sports.
“That was an eye-opener that the Air Force could be a possibility,” Jelsing said. “Since I’ve been a kid, I always had thoughts of joining the military and it’s in my family. There are a lot of benefits, I have a great-uncle who played football there so I’ll want to talk to him.”
Jelsing said that he won’t (likely) make his decision until next year, giving himself ample time to try and field other offers. But the fact that he already received an offer does a lot motivation-wise.
“It definitely makes me want to play,” Jelsing said. “I’m not satisfied with just that one offer, I want more. So, it makes me more hungry because I know I can do (better) and have a lot more to prove.”