Wenatchee’s sparkplug second baseman Joichiro Oyama posted one of the best seasons in AppleSox history this summer.
So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the UC Irvine junior was selected by West Coast Leauge coaches and executives as co-MVP along with Ridgefield’s Jacob Sharp.
The honor was well deserved; Oyama was nothing short of sensational this summer serving as the team’s main run producer. Oyama became the seventh AppleSox player in franchise history to play in all 57 games and hit .339 out of the leadoff spot.
He paced the WCL in runs, hits, walks, triples and stolen bases and shattered previous single-season records for runs scored (64) and stolen bases (42).
Amazingly, Oyama reached base in 56-of-57 total league games and recorded three separate nine-game hitting streaks throughout the summer. Oyama also had 22 multi-hit games before slashing .467 (7-for-15) with six runs in the AppleSox three postseason games.
“Oyama’s game can best be described as electric,” Wenatchee head coach Mitch Darlington said. “He brings a ton of energy to the top of the lineup and his ability to single-handedly manufacture runs is impressive to watch. Jo’s discipline and love for the game are going to take him a long way in this game. Our entire organization is excited to see Jo’s career blossom at UC Irvine.”
Oyama quickly became a fan favorite this summer and won everyone over with his Pete Rose-like hustle and mellow demeanor he exemplified every night on the field. Playing on a team full of solid players, Oyama established himself as the team’s best player early on and was their engine the entire season.
Standing at just 5-foot-6-inches, Oyama was the fastest player on the team while also having the best plate discipline. He was a wizard at second base and always seemed to provide a spark at an opportune time.
Simply put, he drove the bus.
Oyama becomes the fourth AppleSox player to win MVP, joining Steve Marquardt (2005), Mitchell Gunsolus (2012) and Michael Toglia (2015) — the latter of whom is currently playing AA ball for the Colorado Rockies minor league affiliate, the Hartford Yard Goats.
This is the first year that the WCL has given out co-MVP awards. Sharp led the WCL in home runs (14) and finished third in RBIs (40) while hitting .344 over 42 games. Ridgefield made it to the South Division finals before losing to the eventual champion, Corvallis Knights.
Bellingham’s Trevin Hope was selected as the WCL Pitcher of the Year after posting a 4-1 record with a league-best 2.24 ERA over 52 innings.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
