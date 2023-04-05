SPOKANE — The Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association held the 2023 State B Tournament in Spokane on March 17-19, and the Wenatchee Jr. Wild 18U hockey team, part of the Wenatchee Amateur Hockey Association, didn’t just show up, they won the whole thing — a state championship.
The Wenatchee Jr. Wild had to go 4-1 to do so and scored 34 goals, 11 of which were shorthanded and allowed only nine.
“We always struggled with championships,” said assistant coach Marco Aurilio. “But to get to B and compete while having fun and developing. We want kids to have that breakthrough.”
By most measures, they weren’t expected to be there, let alone win the title. Hockey is a pricey sport, sometimes expenses run as high as thousands of dollars in monthly payments to compete at the highest levels of amateur hockey.
Those teams usually compete at the AAA tier or the lower AA and A tier.
WAHA doesn’t have those teams. The Wenatchee Jr. Wild is a house team, a C-level classification in a lower tier, along with B, that plays within a local rec league of sorts that includes Moses Lake and Winthrop.
Rented hand-me-down gear and limited travel keep the expenses low for the Jr. Wild and attract a wide variety of ability levels from the area.
“We have a few kids who could play at the A or AA level,” Aurilio said.
To enter the tournament they had to play up to the B classification, a full-contact level of competition.
Their first game was a nail-biter that nearly went to the Tacoma Rockets. The Rockets were up three goals to none in the first period but Wenatchee slowly rallied and tied up the game by the end of regulation 3-3.
Just a minute and a half into overtime, Wenatchee found the game-winning goal during a powerplay 4-3.
Early on Saturday, they mowed through the West Sound Warriors 8-1, scoring almost three goals in each period.
A few hours later they lost in a shootout to the Sno-King Jr. Thunderbirds 5-4.
“We had a bad game,” Aurilio said. “But that’s the beauty of these tournaments, we have a chance to play teams more than once.”
Their next game was on Sunday and Wenatchee was back in form, outscoring the Vancouver Jr. Rangers 13-0. Six goals were scored in each of the first two periods.
Their record brought them to the championship game to face the Thunderbirds once again. Wenatchee, this time, didn’t leave any room for doubt, shutting out the Thunderbirds 5-0 to win the state championship.
“The kids gave it everything regardless of their development,” Aurilio said. “They didn’t give up, had good comradery, and stayed positive.”
Every player was from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee or Leavenworth.
Head coach Jeromy Deskin, his wife Lisa, who was an indispensable manager of details, and Aurilio led Gabe England, Colton Jennings, Nick Flynn, Cooper Meek, Adam Plugrath-Davis, Preston Deskin, Gino Sanchez, Colby King, Luke Byrd, Noah Hansen, Dante Aurilio, Antonio Aurilio and Derek Wilson.
Flynn and both Aurilio brothers were recently selected to attend a national high school hockey tournament in St. Louis to represent and play for the Washington state team where they will be coached by their father, Marco Aurilio, and be one of 24 teams that represent 43 states.
The 2023 America’s Showcase in St. Louis is a round-robin tournament and will be hosted April 20-24.
It was created as means by which high school seniors and juniors could compete in one location among some of the most talented hockey players in the nation, providing an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of North American hockey institutions that span the gamut — junior hockey, college, minor league, and even pro.
“The kids were elated,” Aurilio said. “We have six kids aging out and were glad to finish on a high note.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone