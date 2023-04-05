SPOKANE — The Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association held the 2023 State B Tournament in Spokane on March 17-19, and the Wenatchee Jr. Wild 18U hockey team, part of the Wenatchee Amateur Hockey Association, didn’t just show up, they won the whole thing — a state championship.

The Wenatchee Jr. Wild had to go 4-1 to do so and scored 34 goals, 11 of which were shorthanded and allowed only nine.



