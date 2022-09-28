MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates in the dugout with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

 Dan Hamilton

TORONTO — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday to tie the American League single-season record set in 1961 by Roger Maris and will return to the Bronx targeting number 62.

Toronto pitchers had approached Judge with abundant caution leading up to the finale of their three-game series, issuing walks rather than giving him a free swing at tying the record.



