Of the six external free agents Seattle has signed this offseason, Julian Love might be the most surprising.

Safety, the position where Love started 16 games for the Giants last season, simply didn't seem a big need with Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams still under contract and carrying the two highest cap hits on the team in 2023, and popular Ryan Neal having been tendered as a restricted free agent.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?