PORTLAND — On a night that was the ultimate roller coaster ride for Gonzaga's Drew Timme, teammate Julian Strawther made sure a wild 40 minutes of basketball arrived safely in the win column.

Strawther saved his best for last, scoring 10 of his career-high 23 points in the final four minutes as sixth-ranked Gonzaga rallied for an 88-84 victory over Xavier at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to capture third place Sunday in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.)

