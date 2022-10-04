220827-sports-juliorodriguez01

Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez slaps hands with Carlos Santana after scoring a run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, July 8, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

Michael Rynders knew the exact date.

The 15-year-old Mariners fan was ambling along the T-Mobile Park concourse with friends and family last week when I spotted him in a Julio Rodriguez jersey.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?