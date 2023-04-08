CLEVELAND — The potential of all that this Mariners lineup could be and what it could produce if a few things go right has yet to truly manifest itself over the first week of the season.

But in the chill of temps in the high 30s, Seattle provided an extended glimpse of ideal production, scoring five runs in two innings to rally for a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?