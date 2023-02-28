GLENDALE, Ariz. — There's a fine line between playing aggressively and playing recklessly — and in the case of outfielder Julio Rodriguez, that line could be the demarcation between a season of triumph and one of regret for the Mariners.

On Monday, early in a meaningless Cactus League game against the White Sox, the Mariners had the sort of scare that causes ulcers, nightmares and outright weeping. Running full speed in pursuit of a drive by Elvis Andrus, Rodriguez crashed into the left-center-field wall in an unsuccessful attempt to make a highlight-reel catch.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?