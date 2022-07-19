Purchase Access

LOS ANGELES – As Ty France searched for an opening to get to his locker in the embarrassing closet that is the visitors clubhouse in Dodger Stadium, he understood that it wouldn’t be simple given who was in the middle of the crowd.

In the middle of the scrum of bodies, Julio Rodriguez was answering questions about his performance in the Home Run Derby, a rookie season that has earned him a spot on the All-Star team and likely the American League Rookie of the Year award and an official coronation as Seattle’s biggest sport star.