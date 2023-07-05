The newest Kraken draftee, Brno, Czech Republic native Eduard Sale, is set to travel west next season. But probably not all the way to Seattle.

In an ESPN interview right after his name was called by Robert Kron, Kraken director of amateur scouting and a fellow native of Brno, Sale said it had been a long day of waiting.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.