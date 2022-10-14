220920-sports-walker01

Kenneth Walker III takes a 2-yard loss at the hands of San Francisco lineman Kevin Givens jSept. 18. The 49ers won 27-7. 

 Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

RENTON — Through the first four games of his NFL career, Kenneth Walker III's stat line reads like really good day  23 carries for 146 yards, with a 69-yard TD run, and 6.3 yards per carry.

Walker will get the chance to make that a stat line for an entire game as he is expected to get his first NFL start Sunday against Arizona in place of the injured Rashaad Penny, who is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury against New Orleans.



