INDIANAPOLIS — Last time Kenny Pickett was in this building, he was going through the paces at the NFL combine and cementing himself as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 draft class. This time around, there were far more fans in the stands, but Pickett pulled through with poise and big throws to help the Steelers beat the Colts 24-17 on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That's eight consecutive wins for the Steelers against Indianapolis, and four in a row in this dome. Pickett outplayed his 37-year-old counterpart, too, who struggled — especially early — against a Steelers defense that did just enough against a team led by interim coach Jeff Saturday, who was on the ESPN set as an analyst just a few weeks ago.



