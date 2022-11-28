INDIANAPOLIS — Last time Kenny Pickett was in this building, he was going through the paces at the NFL combine and cementing himself as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 draft class. This time around, there were far more fans in the stands, but Pickett pulled through with poise and big throws to help the Steelers beat the Colts 24-17 on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
That's eight consecutive wins for the Steelers against Indianapolis, and four in a row in this dome. Pickett outplayed his 37-year-old counterpart, too, who struggled — especially early — against a Steelers defense that did just enough against a team led by interim coach Jeff Saturday, who was on the ESPN set as an analyst just a few weeks ago.
Matt Ryan got better as the game went on, even picking apart the Steelers secondary at times in the second half, but he threw an early interception to James Pierre that put his offense in a hole and star running back Jonathan Taylor fumbled a hand-off just short of the goal line that defensive end Chris Wormley fell on to cost the Colts precious points.
The Steelers still managed to lose the lead at 17-16 with 16 seconds left in the third quarter, though that just set the stage for Pickett to have what could turn out to be his coming-of-age drive on the ensuing possession. He finished with 174 yards on 20-of-28 passing, adding 34 yards rushing on five carries.
It was over when: Saturday's coaching inexperience showed as he mismanaged the clock on the Colts' final drive, and on 4th-and-3 at the Steelers 26, Ryan's target for Parris Campbell was broken up by Minkah Fitzpatrick with 24 seconds left.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone