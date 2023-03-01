Wesley Cardet Jr's decision to sign a National Letter of Intent with Samford, rather than one of the SEC, Big-12, Big Ten, ACC or Pac-12 schools interested in his talents, might have seemed peculiar without the pertinent background information.

Cardet started his career in the Southern Conference before transferring to a program without a conference, Chicago State, last offseason. Cardet committed to Samford while his uncle, Gerald Gillion, was still the Bulldogs' head coach. He spent one season there before moving on to Chicago State, where Gillion has been the coach since July 2021.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.