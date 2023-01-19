49er game (copy)

SEATTLE — The Seahawks didn't wait long to retain one of their key potential free agents, announcing Wednesday that they have signed Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a new four-year contract.

And they did it by making him the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL. A league source confirmed that Myers is getting a four-year contract worth up to $21.1 million, as initially reported by both ESPN and the NFL Network. At an average of $5.275 million, Myers will make more than any kicker in the NFL on a per-year basis other than Baltimore's Justin Tucker at $6 million. Myers reportedly can make up to $22.6 million with incentives.



