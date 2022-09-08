SPORTS-ANSWERS-OUR-FABULOUS-FOOTBALL-TRIVIA-1-SJ.jpg

A helmet from 1946 on display in the Heritage Gallery of the 49ers Museum at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Football might not be quiiiite as stat-obsessed as baseball, but fans still can spend endless hours recalling the minutiae of a game played 25 years ago on an unusually cold Sunday in December.

Can you even call yourself a fan if you don’t know your gridiron trivia? Let’s line up on the 20 and get ready to play.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?