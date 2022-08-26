Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Pitcher Cody Webster didn’t realize the magnitude of what he and his friends had accomplished until he saw the front page of a Chicago newspaper during an airport layover.

It was 1982, and Webster had helped lead his Kirkland team to a Little League World Series championship over perennial powerhouse Taiwan. The victory snapped a five-title and 31-game winning streak by Taiwanese teams.