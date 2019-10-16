WENATCHEE — The Knights picked an ideal time to have their best offensive performance of the season, hanging six on the visiting Spokane Sasquatch, who came into the match unbeaten in eight conference games.
But boy did they have to earn it.
Spokane scored four goals of their own, all of them off the foot of David Uribe, and pressed WVC the full-90. Only after Jose ‘Lalo’ Camarillo scored his third and final goal of the match in the 88th minute was there a little relief.
“Man that was a classic college soccer game,” WVC head coach Kyle Vierck said after the 6-4 win. “No one has been able to get a win off them and I have been coaching against (Kenny Kristian) a whole bunch of years now so it’s really good for us to be able to compete and get a win against those guys.”
The Knights were held without a goal in their two previous games against Walla Walla and Columbia Basin, but they exploded in the over the first 20 minutes Wednesday, putting three in the back of the net.
The only issue; Spokane was able to match WVC goal-for-goal.
Camarillo scored the opening goal in the 10th minute off a beautiful left-footed finish, but the Sasquatch responded, leveling the score two minutes later. Luis Rodriguez and Sergio Bravo put WVC back ahead, heading in two goals for the Knights in the 18th and 20th minute. But again, Spokane clawed back. Uribe blasted a rocket from 30-yards out to pull the Sasquatch within one before knotting the score at 3-3 following a PK.
“I’ve learned enough over the years, and particularly with this group, as soon as we score you better look out,” Vierck said. “We’ve given up so many goals the minute after we score. So that’s something I have to change but the game is so long. You can win it in the 90th minute but you can’t in the 12th so we just have to keep playing. We settled in though and tried to reinforce the things that were working well for us (at half).”
Spokane outshot WVC 11-to-4 in the first half — and 23-to-15 overall — but the Knights made the most of their chances.
Following the break, WVC looked more in control. While the first half was wide open, WVC was able to build an attack and hold possession more in the second.
Five minutes into the half, Camarillo made a nice touch to release the ball through a couple of Spokane defenders to Luis Navarette, who took one touch before finishing near side to give the Knights a 4-3 lead.
That combo (Camarillo-Navarette) flourished in the second half as the two connected on two more goals.
The first one game in the 65th minute off a long free-kick, which Navarette flicked forward with his head to Camarillo who outran three Spokane defenders before finishing to the far post. Then as time was ticking down in the match, Navarette played a perfect cross to Camarillo’s lead foot in the box. Camarillo finished and that was all she wrote.
“Today was special for both of them,” Vierck said. “It’s hard for me to take them off the field, even if they are frustrated or ineffective, just because they have so much flare. And when they are on, they light it up. We were frustrated (earlier in the season) because one or the other were always trying to do it all but now they see what happens when they release and it is so fun to watch.”
Wednesday was huge for WVC in the long-run as they stay ahead of North Idaho, who the Knights face on Saturday, and pull within four points of Columbia Basin.
“Every point is critical at this point,” Vierck said. “North Idaho is the closest team trying to catch us so we’ll see what comes of it. Today was an important match but Saturday will be even more important.”
Kickoff is at 2:15 p.m.