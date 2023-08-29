LONGVIEW — The Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) women’s volleyball team got their first taste of competition this year at the Lower Columbia College (LCC) Round Robin Tournament where they faced four different teams between Friday and Saturday and were tested in a multitude of ways — all of which shined a light on their potential.
WVC vs. Lower Columbia College
Their first game, on Friday, was a rollercoaster and a near comeback for the Knights (2-2) in the fifth set against their host — the LCC Red Devils (4-0).
WVC lost the first two sets 25-13 and 25-16, respectively, before they awoke from their coma. The Knights ground out every point and rallied to win the third set 26-24 and the fourth 28-26.
They carried that mentality into the final set but LCC was able to pull just a few more points to win in the final moments 15-12 and the match 3-2.
The Red Devils weren’t the only obstacle. In the middle of the match, the Knights lost their No. 1 right-side hitter, Addison Schulz, to an injury.
“The girls pulled out and won that set,” said head coach Maria Adams. “They took it to five and almost won.”
That blow necessitated Adams and the team to improvise — to be open to experimentation with lineups that put athletes in new spots and positions and forced them to battle through the mental block associated with their hobbled teammate. It took time to figure out.
Brooklyn Worsham led the Knights with 19 kills, 13 digs and three block assists. Giselle Cortes had 27 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Poliana Lazarini had seven kills, 21 digs and three aces. Ashlynn Grasseth finished with six kills, four digs, two aces and four block assists.
WVC vs. Umpqua Community College
Their second game was a whole different kind of nail-biter. WVC’s match against the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks (Roseburg, Oregon) was only separated by 11 cumulative points after four sets. The Knights lost 3-1, dropping the first two sets 25-21 and 25-23 before winning the third 25-22. The final set forced extra points but the Riverhawks (3-3) won 26-24 to seal the match. Every set was decided by four points or less.
WVC finished with 42 kills — nine more than Umpqua.
“The girls were a little tired and out-of-it since the injury,” Adams said. “From the start to the end of the tournament, there were a lot of changes to the rosters and lineups. My girls did an absolutely phenomenal job taking changes and running with it.”
Worsham led WVC with 12 kills and 16 digs. Grasseth added seven kills and five digs while Cortes had three aces and accumulated 16 digs. Paola Lloreda contributed a massive 28 digs and Lazarini finished with six kills and 20 digs.
Adams noticed the team’s profound change of mindset from beginning to end — one that caused them to end the round-robin the way they did.
WVC vs. Clackamas Community College
The rest between Friday and Saturday was all the space the Knights would need to pull things into focus. After making their injured teammate comfortable, they had dinner and made sure the previous matches’ lessons were learned and solidified in their minds.
It paid off because Saturday was when the pendulum swung back in their favor — winning out the final two matches.
It didn’t always come easily, however.
WVC lost the first set to Clackamas Community College Cougars (Oregon City, Oregon) 25-20 before winning the next two 25-22 and 25-21. The Cougars (2-2) forced an extra set when they won the fourth 25-18 but WVC secured their first win in the fifth set 15-12.
“We came back the second day with a fresh mindset,” Adams said, who also credited the team for taking the task upon themselves and seizing the moment. “Whatever they did I'm okay with — let’s do that every time.”
WVC hit 44 kills in the 3-2 win — eight more than Clackamas.
Grasseth led the Knights with 10 kills, five digs, and three solo blocks. Lazarini had eight kills, 28 digs, and a solo block. Jazlynn Torres finished with two aces and 20 digs.
WVC vs. Centralia College
Their last game, against the Centralia College Blazers (0-4), was their most commanding. The Knights won in three sets: 25-13, 25-22 and 25-15.
The dominance was bolstered by the team’s freestyle confidence. They executed their coach’s new plays, combinations, and connections but the hitters and setters also called improvised plays — some of which they had never attempted before.
They learned to control what they could control when they had possession, Adams added.
“It was exciting to see,” she said. “They just went out there and when it wouldn’t work they would try something different — they didn’t give up.”
Grasseth had 15 kills and two solo blocks while Lazarini had three kills and 15 digs. Torres had two aces and 14 digs. Worsham had 12 kills and three block assists and Lloreda finished with 11 digs.
Last season, the Knights finished with a 4-17 record which caused them to miss the playoffs.
In just four games, the Knights have demonstrated their aptitude for perseverance, resilience, and dominance when met with deficits and tight matches where a single point can swing the outcome in anyone’s favor.
Not a bad way to warm up for the regular season.
“It’s early but to see my girls go to five sets, to come back and win — it was a huge turning point,” Adams said. “Mentally and physically they can all do it.”
WVC plays in the Everett Round Robin Tournament this Wednesday where they’ll face Everett Community College and Shoreline Community College at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.