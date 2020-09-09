EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval returns Saturday night with the Jerry Berschauer Memorial 100, and there’s some hardware up for grabs in the Pro-Late model, Junior Late model and Bandoleros classifications.
With fans still not allowed in the stands, the races will again be broadcast on NCWLIFE and shared on the Super Oval’s Facebook page.
But acçording to Super Oval General Manager Jeremy Anders, it should be a superb night of racing.
“We’re expecting to have the biggest field of Pro-Late models (we’ve had) since 2002. We’re at 38 cars as of Wednesday, but could get up to 40,” Anders said. “It’s pretty amazing because we have not seen numbers like that in quite a while — and they’re coming from all over the Northwest.”
Drivers from six tracks around the region are expected to make the trek to East Wenatchee. One driver, Lance Elliott, is even loading up his car and steaming 16 hours up from Laramie, Wyoming, to compete in the stacked Pro-Late model field.
Of course, the real focus will be on the Knutson brothers: Glenn and Michael. Glenn currently leads his brother by seven points in standings.
“This race has become one of the premier Pro-Late model races in the Northwest and both Knutson brothers have won previously, with Michael winning in 2017 and Glenn in 2019,” Anders said. “They are separated by just seven points now but the point separation can be even bigger with a big field. Qualifying will be just as important as finishing.”
Anders said that 18 of the cars will get locked into the main event based on their qualifying time.
“Then we’ll probably have two b-mains — splitting the cars into odds and evens — with three cars in each heat transferring into the main event,” Anders said.
Three of the four Junior Late models are separated by 10 points, with Evan Goetz, Okanogan, leading the pack. And in the Bandoleros (ages 8-14), just two points separate each of the top three drivers: Jordan Mullins (210), Allie-Mae Jones (209) and Cannon Delong (208).
“Going into this last race we have a 10-year-old, 11-year-old and 8-year-old all battling for the championship,” Anders said. “So it’ll come down to the heat races as well as their main event.”
Also racing Saturday night are the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners and the Tri-State Legends — their second appearance at the track this summer.
“We hear a lot of people say that Wenatchee is the perfect track for Legends racing, the bowl ring just works well for those little cars,” Anders said. “We’re centrally located so we always have good car counts, and my philosophy is to race on the legends off weekends, and have two really big events each summer. We had 26 cars in the first race in July and this weekend we’ll get somewhere around 25 or 26.”
With just one more race left on the Super Oval’s summer schedule, Anders said he feels the on-track racing has gone really well for the circumstances.
“I really wish we could have fans in the stands, I know there have been some races where fans would have been standing on their feet watching the action,” Anders said. “But from an operational standpoint, it’s been tough. We’ve gone down from 15 races to seven, and obviously had no concession, beer or merchandise sales. We’re operating off of just 15-20%(of annual revenue).”